Johnston, SC Funeral Services for Mrs. Joan Boatwright, age 80, will be held Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at 11 am at Dry Creek Baptist Church with burial to follow in Ridge Spring Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Bland Funeral Home Tuesday from 6-8pm.

Mrs. Boatwright, a resident of Johnston, SC, died Sunday , April 23, 2017. She was the daughter of the late James and Lucille Boatwright McKay. Joan was a member of Dry Creek Baptist Church.

Survivors include daughter: Jean Rodgers, Johnston, sons: David Boatwright, Charlotte, and Joey Boatwright (Wendy), Ridge Spring, sisters: Martha Jean McDonald and Louise Cockrell (Allie), brothers: James McKay (Frances) and Jimmy McKay. She was preceded in death by her husband Burrell Boatwright, daughters: Shirley and Mary Frances Boatwright, and sons: Bubba and Mark Boatwright.

Memorials may be made to Dry Creek Baptist Church, c/o Joe Padgett, P O Box 205, Johnston, SC 29832.

