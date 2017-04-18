Special Election to Be Held to Fill Empty Council Seat

Edgefield County Council has an empty seat to fill as a result of the recent death of Councilwoman Betty Butler. Due to the amount of time remaining in Mrs. Butler’s term, which ends in December, a special election will be held to fill the post. Filing for the position opened March 31 and will close at noon on April 10. Cost to file is $119; a prorated amount.

According to Tricia Butler with Voter Registration, the process to fill the seat could result in multiple elections. That is because if multiple candidates in either party file to run for the position, a primary election will be necessary. That election would then be held May 23. In the event there should be need for a run-off after the primary, that run-off would be held on June 5. If there are candidates from more than one party after the primary election, then the special election between the decided party representatives would then be held July 11. However, if there is only one applicant per party, a primary will not be necessary. As a result, only one election – the special election – will be held on July 11. Additionally, if only one candidate files to fill the seat, there will be no need for an election.

However, the Advertiser can confirm that there will be at least one election to fill this vacant post; a Democratic Primary. That primary will be necessary because two candidates, Willie Bright and James Bibbs, Sr., have thus far filed to run on that ticket. As previously stated, that primary will be May 23. If no Republican (or any other party) candidate files, there will be no need of any other elections as the Primary Election winner will then fill the seat.

As of Tuesday morning, April 4, no other people had filed to fill this position.