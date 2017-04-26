Turkey Trot/Run set for April 29

The Edgefield Community Development Association (ECDA) and the Edgefield Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce The Edgefield County Spring Turkey Trot Run/Walk on Saturday, April 29, 2017. Registration at the minimum is through April 24th and add $5.00 on April 25th, until race time. Race day registration begins at 9:00 a.m. Race begins at 11:00 a.m. Starting line is at Bi-Lo (155 Carolina Square, Edgefield) and the finish line will be at Town Square (2.4 miles distance). Top Male and Female for each category wins $50.00. (Elementary School Student, Middle School Student, High School Student, Non-High School through 29 years of age, 30-39 Years of Age, 40-49 years of age, 50-59 years of age, 60-69 years of age, and 70+ years of age.) No rain date. No animals or bicycles. Winners will be announced at 1:00 p.m. (And expect festivities on the Town Square following the run.)

The National Wild Turkey Federation is the race sponsor and has donated 2 items (Merlin Promatic Thrower and NWFT Custom Pellet Grill) to be raffled off at 12:30 p.m. on the Town Square. Tickets are available for this raffle at Town Hall and registration forms can be gotten there also. In Johnston these are available at Edgefield County Chamber of Commerce (803-275-0010), through Theresa McMullin (803-480-0126) and at many local merchants.

Monies will go to the two organizations in charge for future events coming up in the County.