Walter Hugh Clark, Jr. — Johnston, SC Graveside Funeral Services for Walter Hugh Clark, Jr., age 87 , will be held Sunday, April 30, 2017 in Mt. of Olives Cemetery at 3 pm. The family will receive friends after the service.

Mr. Clark, a resident of Johnston, SC, died Thursday, April 27, 2017. He was a son of the late Walter Hugh and Minnie Sue Jordan Clark. He retired as a farmer and from the S. C. Tax Commission – Sales Tax Division, Aiken Office. Hugh served in the State Legislature on the Ways and Means Committee, was the oldest surviving member of Kadosh Masonic Lodge 181, and was a member of Johnston First Baptist Church.

Survivors include nieces: Anne Dover (Bobby), Susan Hawkins, and nephews: John Clark (Michelle), Bill Clark, Barry Clark (Judy), and Doug Clark (Kim). He was predeceased by brothers: William Mahlon Clark and John Davis Clark.

Memorials may be made to Johnston First Baptist Church, 700 Church St., Johnston, SC 29832.

