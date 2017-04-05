Weather Alert – Possible Tornado in Johnston

By on No Comment

Weather Alert – Possible Tornado in Johnston

The Town of Johnston and Edgefield County emergency responders are on the scene in Johnston, SC responding to a high wind damage event, possible tornado. There are several buildings damaged with trees and power lines down. The Johnston Police Department is requesting that people stay in place and not travel on the roads. This is so they will not interfere with emergency vehicles and operations.

Weather Alert – Possible Tornado in Johnston added by on
View all posts by admin →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.