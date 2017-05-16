Betty A. Sharpe — Edgefield, SC 29824

Connect on Linked in

Betty Ann Dorn Sharpe, 82, wife of Bill Sharpe, died Thursday May 12, 2017 at her residence.

Graveside Service will be held Monday May 15, 2017 at 11 AM at Eastview Cemetery in Edgefield, SC. The family will receive friends after the service at the grave.

Mrs. Sharpe was born in Edgefield County and was a retired Textile Worker. She was a member of Edgefield First Baptist Church.

Survivors include her husband; 1 daughter, Teresa S. Glanton; 2 sisters, Shirley Brown, and Linda McCrickard; 1 brother, Charlie Mills.

Memorials may be made to Edgefield First Baptist Church P.O. Box 624, Edgefield, SC 29824.

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

