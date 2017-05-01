Henry T. Snead — Edgefield, SC

Henry Tillman Snead, 81, husband of the late Shirley Morgan Snead, died Sunday April 30, 2017.

A memorial service will be held Wednesday May 3, 2017 at 2 PM at Trinity Episcopal Church in Edgefield, SC. There will also be a memorial service at 2pm on Monday, May 8, 2017 at Christ Episcopal Church in Charlotte, NC.

Survivors include 4 children; Sarah Beth (Todd) Lankford, Benjamin Tillman (Catherine) Snead, Susannah (Tom) Dance, and Thomas Morgan (Evans) Snead; 1 sister; Mary Anne Kearney; 9 grandchildren.

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home in charge of arrangements for the Edgefield service.

Please sign the online register book at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com