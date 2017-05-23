Memorial Day Ceremony May 29, 2017

Please join the Edgefield County Veterans Affairs Office, all of our County Veteran Service Organizations, veterans, retirees, widows, families and friends on the Edgefield Town Square May 29, 2017 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. for a Memorial Day Ceremony. VFW Post 6932 Auxiliary is hosting this year’s remembrance and the program will include a special reading of the names of our fallen heroes that are represented by crosses and American Flags placed on the square.

We should never forget their service and sacrifice to our country and this community.