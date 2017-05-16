Mr. James E. Fann — Edgefield, SC

Connect on Linked in

Mr. James Elmer Fann, 89, of Edgefield, died Monday May 15, 2017 at Pruitt Healthcare.

Graveside Services will be held Thursday May 18, 2017 at 10 A.M. at Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends after the service at the Church.

Mr. Fann was a native of Edgefield, S.C., and a member of Antioch Baptist Church. He was retired from Graniteville Co. Mr. Fann was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.

Survivors include 1 daughter- Shirley (Al) Newby, 1 Son- James (Judy) Fann, 4 Grandchildren- Heather (Cory) Hauck, Allison Newby, Jonathan (Althea) Fann, and Matthew Fann, 4 Great-Grandchildren- Ginger, Miles, Elise, and Emory.

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

