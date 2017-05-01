Pedestrian Hit in Fred’s Parking Lot, Dies From Injuries

Pedestrian Hit in Fred’s Parking Lot, Dies From Injuries

Henry Snead, 81, of Edgefield, was hit by a vehicle, Sunday, Apr. 30, a little before 1:00 in the afternoon in the parking lot of Fred’s in Edgefield.  According to the SC Highway Patrol, Mr. Snead was walking south in the parking lot when a 2009 Ford pickup driven by a 16 year old traveling west struck Mr. Snead.  Mr. Snead was airlifted to from the scene to Augusta University Medical Center where he later died that afternoon from injuries sustained in this accident.  The SCHP is investigating this incident.

