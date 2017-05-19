Sheriff’s Office Makes Arrests in Martintown Rd. Shootings

The Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed to the Advertiser that they have arrested two people, a 17–year-old male and a juvenile male, in connection with the multiple incidents of vehicles being shot at and hit that have occurred around the Sportsman Corner area of Martintown Road in recent weeks (see our coverage of these incidents in our April 19 and April 26 editions). The two are being charged with multiple counts of malicious injury to personal property.

The ECSO will be releasing more detailed information on these arrests this week. Look for that information on our website, www.edgefieldadvertiser.com, when it becomes available.