Shooting on Moragne Street / Fire at Nonna’s

Shooting on Moragne Street

Attempted Murder Charges Filed

The Edgefield Police Department responded to a shooting at Moragne Street, Sunday night, May 14, around 8:00. According to Police Chief Ronnie Carter, who spoke to the Advertiser about the incident, 37 year old Shaneka Watkins of Ellis Street in Edgefield, was returning home from a party when she walked by two men on Moragne Street. The two men apparently said spoke comments to Watkins that she did not like so she pulled out a handgun and fired multiple times at the pair. Watkins hit the vehicle by which the men were standing, but the two men were not hit. Watkins was described as being intoxicated at the time of the incident. The gun used in this incident was recovered at the scene by law enforcement.

Watkins is being charged with attempted murder and discharging a weapon in the city limits. She is being held in the Edgefield County Detention Center.

Fire at Nonna’s

An officer with the Edgefield Police Department was on patrol April 29 when he happened to notice a fire inside Nonna’s Italian Restaurant. He broke through the door of the yet-to-open restaurant and used a fire extinguisher to put out the fire. The Edgefield Fire Department was also called to the scene, but there was only smoke damage as result of the fire. The cause of the fire has not been determined, but the fire was near several paint cans when it was discovered. Perhaps the front door received the worst of the damage as it has been boarded up since the incident.