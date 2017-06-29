Helen Carolyn Turner Strom — Edgefield, SC

Carolyn Strom, 86 died June 28, 2017 in her home in Edgefield South Carolina.

She was born in Osceola, Arkansas on February 12, 1931. She has called Edgefield her home since 1949 when she moved here with her parents, Winnie and Fisher Turner. She graduated from Edgefield High School and obtained her Associates Degree from Lander College. After marrying, she had six children. She was known to say that her most rewarding job was rearing her children. She had a long career as a secretary in the medical field and the legal field. She retired as a legal secretary from the firm Kilpatrick and Stockton (formerly Knox and Zacks) of Augusta, Georgia at the age of 74. She loved sports, especially when her children were playing. She was never without a book to read and seldom without a dog by her side. She never missed the opportunity to travel, and relished in seeing new places and experiencing new things.

She is survived by her children, Fisher Strom and his wife Noel; Donna Sue Spruce and her husband Richard; her son David Strom, her daughter Helen Strom, her son Woody Strom and her daughter Betty Strom. She is also survived by her grandchildren Leigh Barnes and her husband John, Josh Rhoden, Ginny Severs and her husband Mark and Zack Strom and his wife Lynn. She had four great grandchildren, Madison and Brayden Strom and Turner and Fisher Severs.

The family will be having a celebration of Carolyn’s life Saturday, July 15, 2017 at 5:30 p.m. on the grounds of her home, 418 Penn Street, Edgefield, South Carolina. Although she loved fresh flowers, in lieu of them please make a donation to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home is charge of arrangements.