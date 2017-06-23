Improving Our Communication Skills

The greatest challenge we have in our republic is avoiding consequences caused by polarized advocates who can’t hear each other. The screaming from the extreme is so loud the middle can’t hear a clear message or see a clear path, even when we have a middle of the road compassionate leader, who is trying to articulate one.

One could say the extremes don’t want to hear each other. Better stated, they don’t want you to hear.

Many have been trained to shut down debate as soon alternative views are shared, by calling names. Spend any time in Social Media, and you will see this is true. The name often ends with “phobia,” includes racist, or the individual is labeled uncompassionate. Words like ignorant or snowflake are also commonly used, but the result is the same – the ability to hear the ideas expressed, if there are any legitimate ideas, is drowned out by name calling.

Some believe the tactic of name calling is utilized because the individual employing this strategy doesn’t really have a coherent message, or isn’t confident enough in their message to discuss it civilly. I believe there is some truth to that. Regardless of which polarized side uses the tactic, we need to demand better.

Most citizens, when this tactic is employed simply tune out. I would urge more citizens to rather than tune out, that we toughen our personal skin, engage and demand better. Let us NOT allow the polarized utilizing this tactic be successful, where the good patriotic citizen disengages, but rather may the good patriotic citizen stand up, demand more from the bully – enabling the bully to either hone their debate skills, or pick up their sticks and stones, and go home.

I believe the middle of our country, which is where our Commander-in-Chief, with his 8th grade tweeting style regularly reaches, is up to the debate, and up to any required change we must execute to achieve a more unified, financially stable and sustainable republic.

The tactics described above, which are rampantly being deployed, lead to comedians like Kathy Griffin, plays like “The staging of Julius Caesar” by the New York City Public Theater, where a sitting President is assassinated, or the mass assassination attempt last week of the GOP Congressional Baseball team in Alexandria, VA.

These tactics must stop, or we will continue to see an escalation of violence. The duty lies with us though, average American’s, to engage and put an end to it. It won’t stop on its own in the media or on the University Campus. It will only stop when the middle demands it to stop.

I hope you have a blessed and productive week!

Scott Cooper