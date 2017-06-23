Letter to the Editor – Mayor Durham

Dear Edgefield:

This is written in response to the recent paid advertisement in the Edgefield Advertiser written by John Pettigrew, Sam Crouch and Bettis Rainsford concerning “The Redesign of the Edgefield Town Square”. First, let me say I totally respect their right to oppose and speak out against the project; but I also strongly feel that the entire story should be told fairly and without bias. Two of the authors (John Pettigrew and Sam Crouch) have attended numerous meetings held on the redesign. They knew, without a doubt, that some of what they wrote was totally inaccurate or at the least, very misleading.

Instead of taking this opportunity to dispute every inaccurate or misleading statement made by the authors, let me encourage each of you to call me for the details and more importantly the facts. This is a wonderful project that will benefit our community for years to come! I welcome the opportunity to meet with you at Town Hall, on the square, in your home, over the phone or any place you feel comfortable.

I can be reached by calling Town Hall (803-637-4014) or my mobile after 5PM (803-480-2556). I look forward to our conversation.

Ken Durham

Mayor