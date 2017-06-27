Mr. John A. Misner — Edgefield, SC

Connect on Linked in

Edgefield, SC — Mr. John Albert Misner, 70, of Gilgal Road, died Saturday June 24, 2107 at Edgefield County Hospital.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday July 1, 2017 at 11 A.M. at Gilgal Baptist Church. The family will receive friends after the service in the church.

Mr. Misner was born in Indiana and attended Gilgal Baptist Church in Edgefield. He was a retired Gravedigger.

Survivors include 2 Daughters- Rachel Misner, and Karen Misner; 1 Brother- Allen Misner, and 1 Sister- Loretta Grosshans.

Memorials may be made to the National Wild Turkey Federation c/o the Development Dept., P.O. Box 530 Edgefield, S.C. 29824

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

