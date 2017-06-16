Riot at Trenton Prison

TRENTON SC (Thurs. June 15 a.m.) A riot occurred in the overnight hours at the Trenton Correctional Institute that resulted in the injury of two corrections officers. According to reports, the riot started when officers of the institute attempted to take a contraband cell phone from an inmate. Other inmates became involved, and the officers were forced to lock themselves in rooms. Dorms were destroyed and fires were started in the yard area. However, law enforcement from the Edgefield County and Aiken County Sheriff’s Offices and with the South Carolina Department of Corrections were able to help regain control of the facility. The injuries to the two officers were described as non-life threatening. Additionally, no inmates escaped the facility. The prison is still reported to be on lock down. No word on when that lock down will be lifted.