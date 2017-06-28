Wreck on Woodlawn Causes Spill – Road Closed [UPDATE]

Road Closure Update

Woodlawn Road at Deep Step Road remains closed after an eighteen wheeler wrecked there, Tuesday, June 27, and leaked gasoline and diesel fuel in the area. A spokesperson with the SC Department of Transportation told the Advertiser, Thursday, June 29, that the road is still closed due to clean-up efforts associated with the fuel spill. While it remained unclear when, exactly, the road might be re-opened, the Advertiser was told that the situation was being re-accessed today (Thursday, June 29).

———————————–

Around 1:00 p.m., yesterday, June 27, the driver of an eighteen wheeler truck traveling Woodlawn Road in the Merriwether area of the County towards Hwy 28 lost control of the vehicle in a curve on the road causing the truck to roll over. According to Chief Johnson with the Merriwether Fire Department, who spoke to the Advertiser regarding the incident, the rig ended up on its side in a ditch and began leaking gas and diesel fuel. Woodlawn between Deep Step Road and Hwy 28 was shut down to traffic and remains closed today. It is unclear if the road will re-open this afternoon. The driver of the truck was taken to a nearby hospital, but he has since been released. There were no other injuries as a result of this accident. Additionally, the spill has been contained and, since it occurred in a wooded area, no residents were affected. The spill was also dammed so no water ways were affected either.

The Merriwether Fire Department, the Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office, SC Highway Patrol, North Augusta Public Safety, Belvedere Fire Department, Aiken Public Safety, County Line Fire Department, Westside Fire Department, Clarks Hill Fire Department, Modoc Fire Department, McCormick County Emergency Services, the Department of Health and Environmental Control, SC Department of Transportation, the Red Cross, and Edgefield County EMS all responded to the scene. The scene was cleared last night around 10:00. Crews returned to the accident site this morning to resume cleanup efforts.