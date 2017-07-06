Break-in at Turkey Shoppe on Main

The Turkey Shoppe on Main in Edgefield was broken into sometime during the early morning hours of Wednesday, July 5, according to Edgefield Police Chief Ronnie Carter. Chief Carter told the Advertiser that it is believed the break-in occurred sometime between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. According to Chief Carter, the front glass to the store was broken and the perpetrators climbed in through the front door thus avoiding setting off the alarm since the front door never opened. Thirteen pistols were stolen as well as the cash register which had about $25 in change in it.

Evidence was collected from the scene, and the Edgefield Police Department is actively investigating this crime.