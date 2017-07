Edgefield County Public Library Events

Connect on Linked in

Friday, July 7, 2017 Summer Book Sale ALL Books are $0.17 (seventeen cents) ALL Day Long (10:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.)

Tuesday, July 11, 2017 10:30 a.m. “Build Your Craft” with Legos, Magnetics, and more!

Thursday, July 13, 2017 6:30 p.m. “Teen Night: Murder Mystery Night”

Tuesday, July 18, 2017 10:30 a.m. “Library Treasure Hunt”

Thursday, July 20, 2017 Family Movie Night: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 25, 2017 10:30 a.m. “End of Summer Reading Party”

Thursday, July 27, 2017 6:30 p.m. “Happy Birthday Harry Potter!”

Thursday, August 3, 2017 6:00 p.m. “Back-to-School Supply Drive & Movie Night: “Sing”