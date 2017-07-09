Saluda, SC — Funeral Services for Mrs. Joanne Stone Dowd, age 82, will be held Tuesday, July 11, 2017 at 2 o’clock at Bland Funeral Home, Johnston, with burial to follow in Mt of Olives Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1-2 o’clock at the funeral home prior to the service.

Mrs. Dowd, widow of the late James Keller (Jack) died Sunday, July 9, 2017. She was a daughter of the late Jackson Evand (Jack) and Naomi Berry Stone. Joanne was a graduate of Winthrop College and retired as an accountant for a Columbia Law Firm. During the time she and Jack lived in West Columbia, she was a member of St. David Lutheran Church where she sang in the choir and was a member of the Joy Circle. At the time of her death, she was a member of Johnston First Baptist Church.

Survivors include son: James (Jimmy) K. Dowd, Jr. and wife Linda; daughter; Lynette Dowd Rinker and husband Mark; grandchildren: Casey Lorick Lown Martin (Eric), Victoria (Tori) Grace and David Hamilton Rinker; great grandchildren: Whitney Grace and Madelyn Quinn Martin. .

She was predeceased by a brother, Jack E. Stone, Jr.

Memorials may be made to the National Kidney Foundation, 270 Peachtree St. NE #1040, Atlanta, GA 30303, or Johnston First Baptist Church, 700 Church St., Johnston, SC 29832

Please sign guestbook and send condolences to family at www.blandfh.com.