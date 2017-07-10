Susan Hammond Isbell, age 93, passed on to her Lord on July 7, 2017. She was born on July 3, 1924 to Emmitt Stephenson and Mary Lou Watkins in Logan, Ohio. She graduated Valedictorian from John de la Howe School in McCormick, S. C. and graduated from the Medical College of the State of South Carolina with a registered nursing degree. After rearing her family and retiring as a nurse, she donated her time to her family, her church, her friends, S. C. Missionary Society, and gardening.

She was preceded in death by her parents and step-mother, Carrie Hayes Stephenson; her husbands, Tom Lish Hammond and Albert Charles Isbell; and siblings Emmitt, Jr., Ben, Clifford, Jack and Jean Stephenson.

She is survived by her children Jean H. Bailey (Duane) and Tom V. Hammond (Sandra); grandchildren Sam Bailey (Ashley), Hammond Bailey, and Thomas Sumner Hammond; a great granddaughter Kiera Bailey; and many nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

A Memorial service will be held Saturday, July 15, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at Peace Haven Baptist Church, Edgefield, S. C. In lieu of flowers, one can make a donation in her honor to the American Cancer Society, 2607 Commons Blvd, Augusta, Georgia 30909