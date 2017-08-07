George O. Fulmer — Johnston, SC

Johnston, SC — George Owen Fulmer, 77 of Riegal Rd., husband of Sarah Brownlee Fulmer, died Saturday August 5, 2017.

Funeral Services will be held Tuesday August 8, 2017 at 2 PM at Philippi Baptist Church with burial in church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 PM before the service at the church.

Mr. Fulmer was born in Edgefield County and was the son of the late Ollie Robert and Stella Stevens Fulmer. He was a member of Philippi Baptist Church and was a retired Textile worker.

Survivors include his wife; 1 sister, Elizabeth Hendrix; and 1 brother, Pete Fulmer; and several nieces and nephews.

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Please sign the online register book at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.