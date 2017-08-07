Greg Anderson Appointed New Probate Judge

The Advertiser has learned that Greg Anderson has been appointed by Governor Henry McMaster to be Edgefield County’s new Probate Judge. Anderson will replace long-time judge Bobby Peeler who officially retired from the post July 15 after 26 years of holding the office. However, at the request of the governor, Peeler has continued to stay on at the post until his successor was found. Peeler’s last day was Friday, Aug. 4. Anderson’s first day on the job will be Monday, August 7.