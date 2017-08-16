J. “Becky” Parkman Allen — Edgefield, SC

Edgefield, SC – J. “Becky” Parkman Allen, 88, wife of the late Kinniard Allen, died Saturday August 12, 2017.

Funeral Services will be held Tuesday August 15, 2017 at 11 AM at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home with burial in Eastview Cemetery.

Mrs. Allen was born in Edgefield County and was the daughter of the late William J. and Jessie Ouzts Parkman. She was retired from Crest Manufacturing Co. as an Office Manager and a member of Edgefield First Baptist Church.

Survivors include, 1 son, William “Greg” (Kathy) Allen; 2 grandchildren, Nicole (Jay) Gilliam, and Jessica Allen; and 1 great-grandson, Whit Gilliam; and her niece, Carrie Hopkins Monday.

Memorials may be made to Edgefield First Baptist Church P.O. Box 624, Edgefield, S.C. 29824, or a Charity of one’s choice.

The family will receive friends Monday August 14, 2017 from 6 to 7 PM at Funeral Home.

