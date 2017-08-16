James B. Ryder, 66, of Country Club Rd., husband of Nancy Bolyard Ryder, died Thursday August 10, 2017.

Services were Monday August 14, 2017 at 11 AM at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home with burial in Bellevue Memorial Gardens in Augusta, GA.

Mr. Ryder was born in Evanston, Ill. and was the son of late Charles and Rosa Lee Ray Ryder. He was a retired Communications Engineer and a U.S. Army Veteran, and a member of the American Legion Post #30. He loved working on Muscle Cars, Fishing, and playing Golf.

Survivors include his wife; 1 step-daughter, Debbie Burckhalter; 2 grandchildren, Amber, and Trent Burckhalter; and 1 sister, Linda Harwood.

The family will receive friends Sunday August 13, 2017 from 3 to 5 PM at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home.

