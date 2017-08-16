Jerry Gambrell Jr. — Greenwood, SC

Born in Columbia, May 1, 1972, he was a son of Jerry Leon Sr. and Cathy Bledsoe Gambrell. Upon graduating from Strom Thurmond high school, he served in the SC National Guard. Jerry was a dedicated Carolina Gamecock fan and was also an avid golfer.

Surviving in addition to his wife of the home and his parents of Greenwood, are a daughter, Meg Gambrell; a step-son, Maddox Covington and a brother, Joey and his wife Melanie Gambrell of Edgefield.

He was predeceased by his grandparents, Marvin and Sara “Doll” Gambrell of Donalds and Crafton and Erline Bledsoe of Johnston.

Funeral services were held Monday, August 14, 2017 at Blyth Funeral Home in Greenwood. Burial was in Oakbrook Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hospice Care of the Piedmont, 408 West Alexander Ave, Greenwood 29646.

For online condolences please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com

Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Gambrell family.