Mary Lee McCullough Moseley — Edgefield, SC

Edgefield, SC – Mrs. Mary Lee McCullough Moseley of 191 W.A. Reel Drive, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 15, 2017 at University Hospital. The family will receive friends Friday, August 18th from 5:00 – 7:00 pm at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Saturday August 19th at 11:00 am at the Edgefield United Methodist Church. The interment will follow at Sunset Gardens Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Edgefield County Hospital Auxiliary, 300 Ridge Medical Plaza, Edgefield, SC 29824. Mary was born on November 19, 1931 in Hazlehurst, Georgie to Oscar Leonard and Ruby Brogdon McCullough. In 1934, she and her family moved to Warrenville, S.C. As a young woman, she was a carrier for the Augusta Chronicle which led to a life-long passion of reading newspapers as well as a faithful member of the Warrenville Church of God along with her family. She was educated in the Aiken County School Systems and graduated from Strom Thurmond High School in 1975 thru its Adult Education Program. In 1950, she married Dale F. Moseley and reared their children in Edgefield.

In 1993, she retired from Star Fibers, Inc. after 25 years of service and began a second career as medical secretary at the Edgefield County Hospital where she retired again after 10 years of service.

“Ms. Mary “as she was affectionately known was a skillful cook and baker. Her specialty was red velvet cake and she loved sharing her “red cakes”.

She was a member of the Edgefield County Hospital Auxiliary (“Pink Ladies”), American Legion Post #30 Ladies Auxiliary and Edgefield United Methodist Church where she was a Lay Speaker and member of the Women’s Circle.

She is survived by her loving children, Kenneth Dale (Lori) Moseley of Miramar, FL, Loyd Brogdon Moseley and Patricia Ann Moseley of Edgefield, grandchildren, Alexis Lauren Moseley and Jonathan Cohen Moseley of Miramar, FL., as well as nieces and nephews. Friends may call at the residence of Patricia Moseley. Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home 801 Columbia Rd., Edgefield, S.C. (803) 637-6536.