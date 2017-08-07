Steven B. Blizard — Johnston, SC

Johnston, S.C. – Steven Barry Blizard, 68, of Calhoun St., husband of Elaine Prichard Blizard, died Wednesday August 2, 2017.

A Memorial Service was held Sunday August 6, 2017 at 6 PM at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 5 to 6 PM before the service at the funeral home.

Mr. Blizard was born in Chattanooga, TN and was the son of the late Everitt P. and Barbara Rogers Blizard and was of the Christian Faith. He was retired Chief Public Affairs Officer from Ft. Richie, Maryland and was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He loved all of God’s Creatures, especially his pets.

Survivors include his wife; 1 son, Christopher (Amber) Blizard; 2 daughters, Rebecca (Alan) Nichols, and Anna (Jeremy) Hargis; His birth mother, Mildred (Carl) French; 1 brother, Ken (Coleen) Lyon; 1 sister, Janet (John) Reis,

4 grandchildren, and 1 great-grandchild.

