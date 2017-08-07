EDGEFIELD – Mrs. Teresa Yount Culver, age 46 of Edgefield, SC, passed away Monday, July 31, 2017 at the home of her parents on Jonesville-Lockhart Hwy. Union, S.C.

Mrs. Culver was born in Augusta, GA., October 11, 1970, a daughter of Cecil and Jimmie Bates Yount. She was a graduate of Jonesville High School and attended Spartanburg Technical College and USC-Aiken. She was formerly employed with Crouch Hardware in Edgefield and was a member of Gilead Baptist Church.

Surviving in addition to her parents are two daughters, Jessica Dunlap and husband Drake of Greenwood and Taylor Culver of Edgefield, two sisters, Sheila McBrayer and husband Grady and Kelly Bagsby and husband Mike all of Waynesville, NC, and four nephews.

Funeral services will be held 3:00 PM Thursday, August 3, 2017 at the S.R. Holcombe Chapel, Union, S.C. conducted by the Rev. Sam Davis and Rev. Sal Barone. The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 3:00 PM prior to the services at the Funeral Chapel.

Memorials may be made to the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation, 733 Third Avenue, Suite 510, New York, New York, 10017.

The family is at the home of her parents 1127 Jonesville Lockhart Hwy, Union.