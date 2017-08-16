Total Solar Eclipse Celebration

Edgefield from Noon to 3:00

Edgefield is the place to be for the Total Solar Eclipse on Monday, August 21. The event will be held on the Edgefield Courthouse Square from 12:00 p. m. to 3:00 p. m. There will be locally made pottery tumblers for sale. Attendees can purchase one and fill it with his/her favorite alcoholic beverage from Carolina Moon Distillery or a non-alcoholic beverage and take a “shot at the eclipse.” There will also be lots of giveaways for children, including candy, buttons, stickers, bookmarks and more. There will be music and a Moon Walk contest. Experts will be on hand to explain what is occurring during the eclipse and the special glasses needed to wear to watch the eclipse will be for sale. Come and join the fun in Edgefield. It will be both educational and entertaining.

Submitted