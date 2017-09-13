Mrs. Ida Mae Mims Heath, 73, of Edgefield, died Monday September 11, 2017 at Edgefield County Hospital.

Funeral Services will be held Thursday September 14, 2017 at 2 P.M. at Antioch Baptist Church with burial in the Church Cemetery.

Mrs. Heath was a native of Edgefield, S.C. and was a member of Antioch Baptist Church and was a Homemaker.

Survivors include her Daughter- Betty Ann (Gerald) Johnson; A special companion- Marvin Riley; 1 Brother- Rob (Debra) Mims; 7 Grandchildren and 11 Great-Grandchildren. She was Predeceased by a daughter Sally Nash.

The family is at the home of her daughter on Hunter’s Run and will receive friends from 6 to 8 P.M. at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home.

