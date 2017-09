Citizens are invited to a community wide yard sale in Trenton, S.C., on Saturday, September 16, from 7 a.m. to noon (12 p.m.). The areas where the sale will be held are Wise Street, Church Street and the Town Park.

Everyone is invited to come and set up at no charge in the Town Park on Harrison Street.

For more information call 803-275-2538 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 12 noon.