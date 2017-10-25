Mrs. Claudine Kirkland Butler — West Columbia, SC

West Columbia, SC – Funeral Services for Mrs. Claudine Kirkland Butler, age 84 , will be held Thursday, October 19, 2017 at First Baptist Church, Columbia, SC at 2 pm. The family will receive friends at the church from 1-2 prior to the service. Interment will follow in Sunset Gardens Memorial Cemetery in Johnston, SC at 4:30. Bland Funeral Home, Johnston, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Mrs. Butler, widow of the late Roy Butler, Sr. passed away at her home in West Columbia on October 14, 2017.

She was the daughter of Claude and Grace Kirkland. Claudine was born and raised in Monetta, SC and graduated from Ridge Spring/ Monetta High School. Over the years she lived in Georgia, Florida and Virginia while raising her growing family. After the birth of her fifth child she returned home to South Carolina in 1969 where the family settled in West Columbia. Claudine was a caring person who worked as a nurse and graduated from the University of South Carolina Nursing School. She was also a valuable part of the family owned business where she worked as a bookkeeper and administrator. She often said her most valuable job and purpose in life was being a mother and this love and motherhood continued as the family adopted a son in the early ‘90’s. Her Christian values and influence will be felt for generations to come.

Survivors include: daughters: Denise Pilgrim and Janine Bundrick; sons: Roy Butler, Jr., Kevin Butler, Darrin, and Jordan Butler; Sister: Helen Burkett and Brother: Buddy Kirkland; grandchildren: Mark and Matthew Bundrik, Rhett, Scarlet and Melanie Pilgrim, Rachel Robinson and Mikayla Frye; great grandchildren: Leighton, Mattox and Layne. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

In Lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her honor to your charity of choice.

