Ward, SC – Graveside Funeral Services for Mrs. Judith Wright Smith, age 66, will held Sunday, October 22, 2017 in Oconee Memorial Park, Seneca, SC at 3 o’clock. The family will receive friends at Bland Funeral Home, Johnston, Saturday, October 21 from 5-7 pm.

Mrs. Smith passed away Friday, October 20, 2017. She was a daughter of the late Thomas Calhoun and Julia Anne Julian Wright. Judith was well known as owner of Wright Christmas Tree farm with her husband Stuart. She was a retired nurse and a member of Philippi Baptist Church.

Survivors include her husband, Stuart; daughter: Andrea Wates (Nick) and two grandchildren: Seth and Avery Wates. She was preceded in death by her parents, a daughter: Elizabeth Ann Graham and brother: Thomas Calhoun Wright, Jr.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 128 Stonemark Lane, Columbia, SC 29210 or Shriner’s Hospital, 950 West Rd., Greenville, SC 29605-4277.

