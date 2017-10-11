Trenton, South Carolina, has turned pink again — and this time it’s at the post office, not in the peach orchards. October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Susan Curry, Trenton’s Post Master, is a two- year survivor of the dreaded disease that annually claims the lives of more than 40,000 Americans.

Susan and her Co-worker, Angie DeRemigio, are actively raising breast cancer awareness with pretty- in-pink T-shirts and decorations along with October sales of the USPS National Breast Cancer Stamps.

There is an open invitation to visit the Trenton Post Office, buy some stamps, support the cause and receive a special treat while supplies last. Submitted by Penny Hunt