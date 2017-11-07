Four Teens + 22 Year Old Arrested for Death of Ward Man

Four teenagers and a 22 year old have now been arrested in connection with the Sept. 30 death of 35 year old Makenzie L. Williamson of Ward. According to broadcast media outlet WJBF in Augusta, Kartel Smith, 19; Larry Thomas, 18; Erik Albany, 17; Aimen Elroy Stewart, 22, all charged as adults; and a 15 year old whose name has not been released have been arrested and charged with various offenses related to this crime. Smith has been charged with murder, armed robbery, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Thomas has been charged with accessory after the fact of murder. Albany and Stewart have been charged with assault and battery by mob resulting in death. The unidentified 15 year old has been charged with armed robbery. It has not been determined if the 15 year will be tried as an adult.

Williamson was found outside the Pace’s Run Apartments in Aiken around 9:00 on the Saturday night in question suffering from a gunshot wound. Attempts were made at the scene by law enforcement to save Williamson, but he was later pronounced dead at Augusta University Medical Center.