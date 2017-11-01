Marian E. “Nookie” Harling — Edgefield, SC

Connect on Linked in

Mrs. Marian E. Harling, “Nookie” 93, wife of the late James T. Harling, Jr., entered into rest on Tuesday October 31, 2017.

Funeral Services will be held Thursday November 2, 2017 at 11:00 AM at Edgefield First Baptist Church with burial in Eastview cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM before the service at the church.

Mrs. Harling was a member of Edgefield First Baptist Church and was a retired Secretary for Edgefield County School District and Edgefield County Civil Service Dept.

Survivors include; 1 daughter, Teresa H. Harvey; 1 son, Jim (Connie) Harling; 5 grandchildren, Jay Harvey, Cindy Knode, Jonathan Harling, Fran Clary, and Leslie Schumpert and 9 great grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to Edgefield First Baptist Church Building Fund

P.O. Box 624, Edgefield, SC 29824.

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Please sign the online register book at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.