Annual Christmas Tour of Churches Sunday, Dec. 10

The Christmas Tour of Churches, sponsored by the Edgefield County Historical Society, will be held on Sunday, December 10th, beginning at 3:00 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church on Buncombe Street. As in prior years, the Tour will proceed to the First Baptist Church on Church Street, from there to Trinity Episcopal Church on Simkins Street, and from there to the Edgefield Methodist Church on the corner of Bacon and Norris Streets.

At each church, a part of the Christmas Story will be told, and actors, playing the parts of Mary, Joseph, the Angels, the Shepherds, and the Wise Men, will lead the walking procession from church to church. A bus will be provided for those who prefer not to walk.

Following the Tour, a Christmas reception will be held at the Society’s house museum, Magnolia Dale, on Norris Street across from the Methodist Church. The public is invited to attend this Annual event.