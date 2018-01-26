Betty Whatley Satcher Jones — Edgefield, SC

Betty Whatley Jones, wife of the late Dr. G. Frank Jones, Jr., entered into rest on Tuesday January 23, 2018.

Graveside Services will be held Saturday January 27, 2018 at 3 p.m. at Mount of Olives Cemetery in Johnston, SC. The family will receive friends after the service at the graveside.

Mrs. Jones was born in Edgefield County and graduated from Johnston High School in 1952. She was a retired Registered Nurse for St. Joseph Hospital in, Augusta, GA. She was a member of the Richmond County Medical Alliance and Johnston United Methodist Church. She was a former member of the Augusta Country Club and the Azalea Garden Club and First Baptist Church of Augusta and a former resident of Brandon Wilde.

Mrs. Jones was lovingly known as “Bebe” to her grandchildren, and she took great pride in following her grandchildren’s sporting and academic events. She will be greatly missed as one of Wardlaw Academy’s “special seating by the fence fans” at each home football game. She also beamed with pride while seated at church each Sunday watching her grandsons take part in acolyte or usher duties at Johnston Methodist Church. She was known throughout the south for her delicious lemon pound cake and fruit cake cookies. She was an avid reader and loved playing bridge with her friends. The beach was her true happy place. Bebe will be missed so very much, and she was loved by all her knew her.

Survivors include two sons, James H. “Chip” (Gigi) Satcher III, and David S. (Michelle) Satcher; one daughter, Lisa S. (Bill) Smith; also five step children, Dr. Dennis(Joy) Jones, Dr. Vernon (Joy) Jones, Dr. Phil (Julie) Jones, Wayne Jones, and Mrs. Janice (Phiney) Hitchcock; one brother, James E. (Aanalisa) Whatley; five grandchildren, Wells Smith, Garland Smith, Lindsay Swindle, Sanford Satcher, and John David Satcher; five great grandchildren, James Smith, Virginia Kate Smith, Peyton Swindle, Layla Grace Swindle, and Addie Swindle; and several step grandchildren and step great grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to either Johnston United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 186, Johnston, SC 29832 or Johnston First Baptist Church, 700 Church St., Johnston, SC 29832.

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

