Clarence W. “Billy” Dickert — Edgefield, SC

Clarence W. “Billy” Dickert, 82, husband of Betty Jane Lewis Dickert, of Parkman Rd. entered into rest Friday, January 12, 2018.
Services will be held Thursday January 18, 2018 at 2 PM at Edgefield United Methodist Church, the family will receive friends after the service at the church.
Mr. Dickert was born in Newberry, SC. and was a member of Edgefield United Methodist Church. He was retired Superintendent of Edgefield County Schools.
Survivors include his wife; 1 daughter, Jane Lancaster-Meers; 2 sons, Allen and Paul Dickert; 2 sisters, Becky Street, and Jeannette Poag; 2 grandchildren, and 1 great-grandchild.
Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
