Trenton, SC — Memorial Services for Mr. Francis Donald Allen Polatty, age 60, will be held February 3, 2018 at 2 o’clock at B-L C.H. Church, Batesburg, SC. The family will receive friends following the service in the church Fellowship Hall.

Mr. Polatty died Thursday, January 18, 2018. He was a son of the late Theodore and Mattie Elizabeth Johnson Polatty. He was a retired foreman with a Tree Service.

Survivors include his wife: Mary Polatty; sons: Jamie (Tanda ) and Kevin (Laura Beth) Polatty; brothers: Bill Polatty (Pam), Joe Polatty (Tanya), Frank Polatty (Joye), Robert Polatty, and Roy Arthur Polatty; sisters: Freddie Adams and Dorinda Mae Tardiff; 14 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his former wife, Barbara Ann. He was predeceased by a son, Daniel Polatty.

