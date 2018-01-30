Connect on Linked in

Ridge Spring, SC – Graveside services for Mr. Albert Byron Goss, age 78, will be held Friday, February 2, 2018 at 2 pm at Sunset Gardens Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday, February 1, 2018, from 6-8 pm at Bland Funeral Home, Johnston, SC.

Mr. Goss, a resident of Ridge Spring, SC, died Monday, January 29, 2018. He was the son of the late Van Quincy and Mattie F. Shealy Goss

Survivors include wife: Judy Thomas Goss, sons: Walter Goss (Michelle), Bobby Goss (Karen) and 4 grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to Phillippi Baptist Church, 125 Steeple Dr., Johnston, SC 29832 or Fellowship Baptist Church, 4238 Augusta Rd., Lexington, SC 29073.

