Othello B. Cogburn — Edgefield, SC

Othello Balchin Cogburn, 107, wife of the late Benjamin R. Cogburn entered into rest Tuesday January 23, 2018 at Forest View Manor Assisted Living in McCormick, SC.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday January 27,2018 at 12 Noon at Little Stevens Creek Baptist Church with burial in church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11 AM to 12 PM before the service in the fellowship hall.

Mrs. Cogburn was born on November 9, 1910, in Elbert County, Georgia and was the daughter of the late Joseph Johnson and Irene Fleming Balchin. Mrs. Cogburn graduated from Elberton High School and received additional business training in Elberton. She was employed by several government agencies at the Elbert County Courthouse in the 1930’s. In June of 1941, Othello married Benjamin Reed Cogburn, following World War II, the couple resided in Columbia, SC where they started and operated Cogburns Grill on Sumter St. The Cogburns retired in 1973 and moved to their home in Edgefield County, SC. They enjoyed fishing, gardening, and entertaining friends in their country home. The couple were longtime supporters of the South Carolina Gamecocks. Othello continued to attend games and tailgate into her late 90’s. She will be remembered for her positive attitude and zest for life. Mrs. Cogburn was the oldest member of Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Elbert County, Georgia. She joined the church at the early age of 10. She regularly attended and supported Little Stevens Creek Baptist Church in Edgefield County, SC.

Othello Cogburn was the middle child of five children. She was predeceased by Inez Balchin Langston, Ralph W. Balchin, J. Fleming Balchin, and Grace Balchin Freeman.

Survivors include her nieces and nephews, Casey Freeman, Jr., Inez L. Fears, Jane B. Glidewell, Patty Balchin, Fran B. Hendley, Thomas Balchin, Emily B. Swicegood, and Ralph Balchin; 3 sisters-in-law Helen C. Hare, Joan C. Nobles, and Fran Cogburn.

