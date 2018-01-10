Samsung Coming to Urban Outfitters Building

Will Williams, President/CEO of the Economic Development Partnership, told County Council at their monthly meeting, Jan. 9, that Samsung has leased the former Urban Outfitters building on Hwy 25 in Trenton. This announcement came on the heels of Williams’ announcement to Council that Samsung is opening a manufacturing site in Newberry. In sharing this information with Council, Williams also said that Edgefield County “played a part” in Samsung opening its center in Newberry.

At their site in Newberry, Samsung will be making washer and dryers. However, they will be using the Urban Outfitters building as a storage/shipping center. There is no word yet on any employee needs, if any, Samsung will have at the Edgefield site. A ribbon cutting on their Newberry location will happen later this week.