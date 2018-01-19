The Reverend Clyde Lambert Ireland of Columbia, SC, died peacefully January 16, 2018. Clyde was born March 30, 1929 to Hallie and Clyde Ireland of Columbia, SC. Clyde was ordained priest by the Ret. Reverend Alfred C. Cole in 1955. He served in the Diocese of Upper South Carolina, the Diocese of Alabama, at the University of the South as Director of Church Relations, and in the Diocese of Texas. He was the Director of the Gravatt Camp and Conference Center until his retirement in 1996. In his retirement, Clyde served St. Thomas, Eastover, and taught Religions of the World at the University of South Carolina at Aiken.

Clyde is survived by his wife of 62 years, Betty Jean; his children, Stephen (Brenda) Ireland, Marie Aimone, Philip (Tiffani) Ireland, Amy (Pat) Bresnahan; and seven grandchildren, Michael Aimone, Christopher Aimone, Noah Ireland, Chloe Ireland, Asher Ireland, Catherine Bresnahan, and Christine Bresnahan. He was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Gene Aimone.

Services will be held Saturday, January 20, at Trinity Cathedral in Columbia at 11:00. A private, family burial will be at Elmwood Cemetery prior to the service. The family will receive friends after the service in Trinity’s parish hall.

Dunbar Funeral Home in Columbia is in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be made to Gravatt Conference Center, 1006 Camp Gravatt Road, Aiken, SC, 29805.