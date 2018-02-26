Announcing the first Annual Peach Ridge Invitational Varsity Pre-Season Baseball Tournament!

The Strom Thurmond Rebel Baseball program is excited to announce that we will be hosting the first Annual Peach Ridge Invitational Varsity Pre-Season Baseball Tournament. The Tournament will feature a full week of baseball action at STHS with 8 total teams competing for the Peach Ridge Invitational Championship. The tournament will feature the Strom Thurmond Rebels and 7 other baseball teams from around the state. The field this year will consist of Strom Thurmond, Mid-Carolina, Spring Valley, Greenwood, Midland Valley, Saluda, Cardinal Newman, and Ninety-Six. The tournament will kick off on February 26th and conclude on Saturday March 3rd. We hope that you will bring your family out to this event and enjoy some pre-season baseball!