Mr. William C. “Bill” Moody, Jr. — Edgefield, S.C.

Mr. William C. “Bill” Moody, Jr., 85, of Sweetwater Road, husband of Joan Seawright Moody, passed away Friday Feb. 9, 2018 at the Edgefield County Hospital.

Graveside Services will be held Sunday February 11, 2018 at 2 P.M. at Sunset Gardens Memorial Cemetery in Edgefield. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 P.M. Sunday before the service at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home.

Mr. Moody was born in Canton, N.C. and attended Johnston Presbyterian Church. He was a Veteran of the United States Army and was a retired Forrester with the S.C. State Forestry Commission.

Survivors include his wife, 1 Son- William Ray Moody; 1 daughter- Ann M. (Richard) Piggott; 6 Grand, 6 Great-Grandchildren, and 2 Great-Great- Grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to Edgefield Boy Scouts Troop 30, 702 Calhoun Street Johnston, S.C. 29832.

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

