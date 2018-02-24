Mrs. Mae Cook Rice – Edgefield, SC

Connect on Linked in

February 22, 2018

Mrs. Mae C. Rice

Edgefield, S.C.

Mrs. Mae Cook Rice, 79, of Edgefield, wife of the late Orvil Rice, passed away Thursday Feb. 22, 2018 at her residence.

Funeral Services will be held Monday February 26, 2018 at 2 P.M. at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home with burial in Sunset Gardens Memorial Cemetery in Edgefield. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 P.M. before the Service at the funeral home.

Mrs. Rice was born in Aiken, S.C. and was a member of the Fellowship of Faith Ministries. She was a retired Textile Worker.

Survivors include 1 son- Rainey (Kelly) Higgenbottom; 1 Daughter- Linda Herron; 1 Step-daughter- Frances (Richard) Swearingen; 2 Brothers- John W. Cook, Joe Cook; 9 Grandchildren, 15 Great-Grandchildren, and 6 Great-Great-Grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son Chris Higgenbottom, and a granddaughter Tisha Herron Gray.

Pallbearers will be Grandsons and Great- Grandsons.

The family is at the home.

