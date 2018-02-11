Mrs. Virginia B. Ouzts — Edgefield, SC

Mrs. Virginia Boeckel Ouzts, 84, wife of the late Leon R. Ouzts, of Highland Ave., passed away on February 10, the love of her life’s birthday.

Graveside services will be held Friday February 16, 2018 at 11 AM at Eastview Cemetery in Edgefield. The family will receive friends after the service at the graveside.

Mrs. Ouzts was born in Beulah, ND and was the daughter of the late Peter and Louise Mohl Boeckel, she was the youngest of 14 children. She was a member of Johnston Church of God where she was the pianist and secretary for many years.

She was a member of Edgefield County Hospital Women’s Auxiliary and was the retired owner of Bantam Chef Restaurant in Edgefield.

Survivors include 2 sons, Richard (Donna) Ouzts, and Barry (Shaunna) Ouzts; 3 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children Hospital PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101, or the Charity of One’s Choice.

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

